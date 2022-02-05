TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate could be on the cusp of passing a long-debated proposal that would provide a public-records exemption to shield information about applicants vying to become presidents of state colleges or universities. Also, a similar House bill is continuing to move forward.
Senators on Thursday took up their measure (SB 520) and positioned it for a vote next week. The bill seeks to keep confidential names and other information about applicants for college and university presidencies, though information about finalists would be released near the end of searches.
Senate sponsor Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, said the proposal is intended to attract “the broadest pool of applicants” to lead the institutions. Brandes argued that publicizing the names of applicants’ could dissuade potential candidates from applying.
Critics of the proposal, however, have contended that obscuring applicants’ information could open the door to corruption in presidential searches and threaten the public’s ability to know whether diverse candidates were considered.
The Senate last year fell one vote short of passing the measure.
After a floor session Thursday, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, endorsed this year’s bill.
“We’ll see if there’s the votes. We never know until they happen. But I just believe it’s the right thing to do. I think there’s been some politicization of that bill. It’s really not (political). And since we have another university in South Florida now looking for a president, maybe that will add some attention to getting this passed so we can get the best possible candidates available,” Simpson said.
Florida International University in Miami recently became the fourth state university looking for a new president, after the abrupt resignation of Mark Rosenberg.
The House Government Operations Subcommittee voted 10-7 on Thursday to approve the House version of the bill (HB 703). The measure would need approval from the House Education & Employment Committee before it could be considered by the full House.