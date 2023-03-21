Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the honored title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature of the finalists and the winner. This is the first in the series.

Nine-year-old Preslee Greene has Type 1 diabetes. She’s a role model for her classmates, teachers, parents, grandparents, and her community because of her very positive attitude in coping with diabetes. She’s also done an exceptional job educating her Lake Country Elementary School classmates about her diagnosis and daily routine. This year she was nominated by her fourth grade teacher, Ashley Tomlinson, for the Champion for Children Youth Award.

