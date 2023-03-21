Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the honored title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature of the finalists and the winner. This is the first in the series.
Nine-year-old Preslee Greene has Type 1 diabetes. She’s a role model for her classmates, teachers, parents, grandparents, and her community because of her very positive attitude in coping with diabetes. She’s also done an exceptional job educating her Lake Country Elementary School classmates about her diagnosis and daily routine. This year she was nominated by her fourth grade teacher, Ashley Tomlinson, for the Champion for Children Youth Award.
Preslee was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in November 2021. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 is caused by an autoimmune disorder. Although usually present only in juveniles, in rare cases, adults also can have the disorder. Preslee’s father, Ashley C. Greene, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2020.
Six months after she was diagnosed with diabetes, Preslee learned that she also suffers from ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease, which also results from an autoimmune disorder.
There is currently no cure for either disease. Juveniles do not outgrow Type 1 diabetes. Diabetes must be self-managed with insulin injections or an insulin pump and with blood glucose monitoring. IBD treatment calls for medications, surgery and a range of diet and lifestyle changes.
“The last few years have been a challenge for Preslee. She has endured hospital stays, doctors’ visits, and blood work along with daily insulin injections, device changes, finger pokes, and oral medications,” her mother Ashley E. Greene said.
“Preslee has had to stay home from school often, miss out on food and fun, have her sleep disrupted at all hours of the night, and live through daily pain, discomfort, and frustrations. Yet this child smiles and excels despite it all, demonstrating great courage and perseverance,” Greene pointed out.
Preslee attributes her strength to her very positive attitude. “My life has ups and downs, like everybody’s, and I push through it. I want my positivity to inspire others, especially those who are going through a harder time than I am,” she said on her Champion for Children application.
Preslee eagerly shares information about her diagnoses, daily routines, and strategies for coping with diabetes and IBD.
Earlier this year, she and her mother created a video for the fourth grade class. Commenting on the effort, Tomlinson said, “The class was completely enthralled by Preslee’s natural presentation skills. Her knowledge and experience proved stellar when her classmates asked her question after question.”
Preslee reminded the students that kids with diabetes are just like other kids. When asked about her blood sugar numbers, Preslee responded, “There are no BAD numbers. It’s only positivity for Miss Preslee!”
Lake Country Elementary School sometimes has students with Type 1 diabetes. “Preslee provides inspiration and support,” Assistant Principal Katherine Eures said.
Preslee has attempted to do some fundraising for diabetes causes.
When a member of the Noon Rotary Club spoke to the fourth grade class last September about the history of the club, he mentioned that the Rotary Club was originally formed to raise money for polio.
Preslee raised her hand and asked whether the club had ever considered supporting juvenile diabetes. In her letter of thanks to the club member who addressed the class, she asked again whether funding for diabetes could become a Noon Rotary Club priority.
Last summer, Preslee was introduced to Taylor Fulford, Miss Florida USA 2022. Fulford, who is also a Type 1 diabetic, captivated Preslee with her can-do personality. Fulford was equally impressed with Preslee.
“You have given me the confidence to see my illness not as an obstacle but as a badge of courage,” Fulford told her new friend.
Doing thoughtful deeds for others comes naturally to Preslee. Examples are the cards of thanks she sends to her doctors and nurses, and the notes of encouragement she sends to friends who are ill. Those cards and notes have increased since the onset of her illness.
Preslee is a proud member of her school’s Student Leadership Team. The team is composed of students who exude kindness and a desire to help others. Preslee’s first suggestion for a team activity was readily accepted.
Although Preslee has two life-altering illnesses, she does not let them define her. Instead, she defines herself by focusing on others.