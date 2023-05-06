World Press Freedom

Jimmy Lai, among various of groups of pro-democracy activists, arrives at a court in Hong Kong on Sept. 15, 2020. Apple Daily’s founder, Jimmy Lai, was convicted of fraud last year that his supporters said were politically motivated. China was the biggest global jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars, according to a press freedom group, as President Xi Jinping’s government tightened control over society.

 KIN CHEUNG/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — China was the biggest global jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars, according to a press freedom group, as President Xi Jinping’s government tightened control over society.

Xi’s government also was one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content, according to Reporters without Borders. China ranked second to last on the group’s annual index of press freedom, behind only neighbor North Korea.

