Pride Fest

Meet and mingle during their block party after the parade in Sebring. Organizer Chris Davies is at far left.

 SHARON WEATHERHEAD/CORRESPONDENT

Saturday offered many opportunities for the LGBT+ community a chance to meet, greet, socialize and just have a good time. The Highlands County Caucus held their Pride Parade and other activities at an annual block party off Circle Park in Sebring.

The evening’s 4th Annual Pride Fest began with their colorful parade. People dressed in Pride colors and paraded in downtown Sebring on the Circle. Strong support was shown for this group although there were a few visitors that were not as supportive. The Sebring Police Department was on hand to ensure a safe environment for all.

