Saturday offered many opportunities for the LGBT+ community a chance to meet, greet, socialize and just have a good time. The Highlands County Caucus held their Pride Parade and other activities at an annual block party off Circle Park in Sebring.
The evening’s 4th Annual Pride Fest began with their colorful parade. People dressed in Pride colors and paraded in downtown Sebring on the Circle. Strong support was shown for this group although there were a few visitors that were not as supportive. The Sebring Police Department was on hand to ensure a safe environment for all.
For those unfamiliar with the acronym LGBT+, it stands for lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender. The + means there are more designations that are added as the community grows.
Members held Pride banners or flags. The flag colors are colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple. Each color has a meaning for the LGBT+ community. Red represents life, orange represents healing, yellow represents sunshine, green is for nature, blue is for serenity and the color purple is associated with calmness.
Chris Davies is the president and founder of Pride Fest as well as event organizer of Pride Fest 2023. The event was put on by the Highlands County LGBT+ Caucus.
“We had a parade downtown, some vendors, a food truck (Thyme 2 Dine Streatery) and other activities.”
“We also had the Make it Count Foundation here as well as the Free Mom Hugs Group. The Polk County chapter was here. This is a national organization that offers free hugs. Many people in our community are shunned by families. These hugs make them feel loved for who they are as well as accepted,” Davies said.
The message from the group is ‘love is love’. They “just want to be who they are and enjoy their life.”
“This is my third or fourth time here at the Sebring event,” said Alistair Graves, who is from Tampa.
“I am here working with the burlesque show. The first year I was here, I had just come from a St. Petersburg event where there was a huge crowd. Then I came here to Sebring with only about 80 people.
“There is more pride and enjoyment here in this small town. It’s fabulous. It’s OK to be who you are. I love to see this event grow every year.”