APTOPIX Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief

Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, reportedly died when a private jet he was said to be on crashed on Aug. 23, 2023, killing all 10 people on board.

 ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AP PHOTO

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash — widely seen as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin’s authority. According to Russia’s civil aviation authority, the founder of the Wagner military company and six other passengers were on a private jet that crashed Wednesday, with a crew of three. Rescuers found 10 bodies, and Russian media cited anonymous sources in Wagner who said Prigozhin was dead. But there has been no official confirmation. At Wagner’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, lights were turned on in the shape of a large cross, and Prigozhin’s supporters created an improvised memorial outside.

