SEBRING — There may be a couple of more choices coming to baby your four-wheel beauty with a new car wash slated for north Sebring along with another car wash possibly coming across from Southgate Shopping Center.
The City of Sebring has been sharing for a few months that the former Hayes Automotive, 2805 U.S. 27 N., Sebring, which was demolished recently, will be the site of a new car wash.
The Sebring Building Department stated Tuesday that plans for the car wash are being finalized now.
Two adjacent parcels of land just north of Walgreens, across from Southgate Shopping Center, were sold twice this year with the most recent sale of both properties (totaling 1.88 acres) selling on Oct. 5 for a total of $4.8 million.
The buyer: New Car Wash LLC, which is registered in Delaware with an Atlanta post office box.
The former Checkers fast food site (.63 acres) sold on May 24 from Gil Barrientos to E Sebring LLC for $599,000. E Sebring LLC then sold the property for $2.4 million to New Car Wash LLC.
The 1.25-acre property just north of Walgreens sold on April 21 from Econo Inn Inc. to E Sebring LLC for $615,000. E Sebring LLC then sold the property on Oct. 5 for $2.4 million to New Car Wash LLC.
The City of Sebring has not yet received any plans or applications from New Car Wash LLC.
The Palms Car Wash at 991 U.S. 27 S., Sebring, in front of Lakeshore Mall, is a full-service car wash that has upgraded its car wash equipment recently and added a Jiffy Lube.