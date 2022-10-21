U.S. 27 South property sold

New Car Wash LLC recently purchased two parcels of land across from the Southgate Shopping Center in Sebring. The parcel just north of Walgreens and the parcel with the former Checkers fast food building were purchased by an LLC that is registered in Delaware.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — There may be a couple of more choices coming to baby your four-wheel beauty with a new car wash slated for north Sebring along with another car wash possibly coming across from Southgate Shopping Center.

The City of Sebring has been sharing for a few months that the former Hayes Automotive, 2805 U.S. 27 N., Sebring, which was demolished recently, will be the site of a new car wash.

