SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced her recommendations to fill two principal positions at Hill-Gustat Middle School and Avon Elementary.
Longshore recommended Christina Remy as the principal of Hill Gustat Middle School and Jennifer Cornell as principal of Avon Elementary School.
Avon Elementary shared the announcement by stating Cornell brings a wealth of experience to the school.
She has been in education for 22 years, and has experience as a first-grade teacher, reading coach at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, and has served as an assistant principal for 8 years.
Most recently, Cornell has been the assistant principal of Lake Placid Middle School.
She graduated from Avon Park High School.
Remy comes from Neptune Middle School in Kissimmee where she is an assistant principal.
Former Hill-Gustat Middle School principal, Chris Doty, was transferred to the principal position at Avon Park Middle School.
Former Avon Elementary Principal Carla Ball is now in the new Highlands School District position of human resources director.
The next administrative position the district could be filling is assistant superintendent of elementary programs, with Anne Lindsay retiring from the position at the end of the school year.
There were three applicants for the position: Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System/Heartland Program Director Sonja Bennett, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary Principal Linda Laye and Park Elementary Principal Carey Conner.
Also, the deadline for applicants of director of safety and security was Wednesday. Michael Haley who currently holds the position is retiring at the end of the school year.
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board of Highlands County.