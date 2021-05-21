SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has announced recently her selections to fill two elementary school principal positions.
“It is my pleasure to announce that I will be recommending Mrs. Cheryl Vermilye as principal at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School,” Longshore stated in am email to administrators.
“It is my pleasure to announce that I will be recommending Mr. Blake Germaine as principal at Park Elementary School,” Longshore stated in another email.
Vermilye, who is currently the assistant principal at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, will be succeeding Linda Laye, who will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Vermilye’s positions with the school district include being a teacher at Woodlawn Elementary, assistant principal of Hill-Gustat Middle School for two years, 2014-15 and 2015-16 and assistant principal at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary since the start of the 2016-17 school year.
Germaine, who is currently the assistant principal at Park Elementary, will be succeeding Cary Conner, who has been chosen to fill the position of assistant superintendent of elementary programs.
Germaine has previously served as a resource teacher at Memorial Elementary School.
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board of Highlands County.