SEBRING — Mingala Breann Pringle, 29, was arrested last Tuesday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for child neglect and failure to report child abuse in a sexual assault case.
As reported in the Highlands News-Sun on Nov. 3, Jacob David Knowles of Lake Placid was arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual assault on a child, with the most recent incident occurring on Oct. 25.
During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that this was the third sexual abuse complaint against Knowles, according to reports. Pringle had been told by the victim several months ago about an incident that happened several years ago but Pringle failed to report it. When deputies asked why she didn’t report it, Pringle said that she didn’t know.
Pringle was charged with one felony count of failure to report child abuse and one felony count of child neglect without great bodily harm. She was taken to the Highlands County Jail on $5,000 bond.