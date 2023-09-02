TALLAHASSEE — With a sentencing hearing scheduled Sept. 11, federal prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday that former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, should be sent to prison for fraudulently applying for business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Joseph Harding is a businessman and former member of the Florida House of Representatives,” the filing said. “As he proudly served the citizens of Florida’s 22nd District, Harding took advantage of relief programs designed to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, bilking the federal government of $150,000.”

Recommended for you