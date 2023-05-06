Scores of competitors will be revved up on Lake Jackson Saturday and Sunday for a Pro Watercross event at Veterans Beach Park, 4251 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
Watercross is describied as motocross on personal watercrafts. The exception being, these athletes compete on unpredictable liquid track varying from oceans, lakes and rivers. Competitors challenge the notion of what is possible on a personal water craft utilizing the most advanced equipment reaching speeds of over 85 mph against a full line of competitors.
At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor John Shoop said Pro Watercross is a pretty cool event that is nationally televised so it brings a lot of recognition to the City.
The Veterans Beach boat ramp will be closed during the event hours on Saturday and Sunday.
Registration is 2 — 5 p.m. Friday for competitors.
Saturday practice starts at 9:15 a.m. in the following order: Junior Ski class, Junior Spark class, Pro Am Ski classes, Amateur & Veteran Ski classes, Pro-Am Runabout GP & Box Stock classes, Amateur & Veteran Runabout & Spark classes and Blaster/Sport classes.
The racing commences immediately following the practice sessions.
The Pro Show is 11:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Pro-Am Classes will run all three motos on Saturday.
Amateur Classes will run one moto on Saturday in between Pro-Am classes.
The Pro-Am award ceremony will take place 30 minutes after the racing.
On Sunday Amateur Racing starts at 8:45 a.m.
The Amateur award ceremony will take place 30 minutes after the racing.