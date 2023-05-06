Pro Watercross event Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Beach Park

A Pro Watercross event will be held Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Beach Park. Pictured is the start of a personal practice session in 2021.

 File photo

Scores of competitors will be revved up on Lake Jackson Saturday and Sunday for a Pro Watercross event at Veterans Beach Park, 4251 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.

Watercross is describied as motocross on personal watercrafts. The exception being, these athletes compete on unpredictable liquid track varying from oceans, lakes and rivers. Competitors challenge the notion of what is possible on a personal water craft utilizing the most advanced equipment reaching speeds of over 85 mph against a full line of competitors.

