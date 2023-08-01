Friday morning after the opening ceremony of the 32nd annual Caladium Festival, Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook came by Toby’s Clown tent and confirmed by proclamation the opening of National Clown Week today in Lake Placid.
Toby’s Clown Foundation Museum and School will be open from 12-4 p.m., today through Friday, Aug. 4 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.
They will be offering free face painting and balloons. Come see Red Skelton original paintings, the first Ronald McDonald, circus clown memorabilia, Emmett Kelly Senior and Emmett Kelly Juniors and numerous interesting clown fun facts. The gift shop has something for everyone — figurines, puppets, colorful wigs, magic and much more. See the murals and have a picture taken, be a clown for a moment.
National Clown Week is Aug. 1-7. Toby’s Clowns provide wholesome entertainment in the surrounding area and participate in various charitable activities.
Toby the Clown Foundation Museum and School is at 109 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. For information, call 863-465-2920.