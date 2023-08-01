Clowns with mayor and proclamation

Toby’s Clown Foundation Museum and School receive a Proclamation for National Clown Week from Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook during Friday’s 32nd annual Caladium Festival. Those attending were, back row, from left, Nicholas “Doc” Reed and Vicki “Binko” Le Pree; and front row, from left, Esther “Loopy Lane” Lane, Deborah “Silly Dilly” Von Arx, Mayor John Holbrook, Sandy “Giggles” Pelski, Denise “Gracie” DeLoge Woodhull, Patricia “Patyasa” McCaw, and Angelo “Rock- A- Billie” Verderame.

 COURTESY TOBY’S CLOWNS FOUNDATION

Friday morning after the opening ceremony of the 32nd annual Caladium Festival, Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook came by Toby’s Clown tent and confirmed by proclamation the opening of National Clown Week today in Lake Placid.

Toby’s Clown Foundation Museum and School will be open from 12-4 p.m., today through Friday, Aug. 4 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.

