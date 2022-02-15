SEBRING — Tire Rack Street Survival, a national non-profit advanced teen drivers’ education program, returns to the Sebring International Raceway. The program will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
According to the most recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, over 2,000 youths ages 15-18 are involved in fatal motor vehicle crashes annually in the U.S. Simple driving errors, avoidable but common among inexperienced teens, cause the majority of fatal accidents.
Tire Rack Street Survival Program improves driver competence through hands-on exercises that mimic real-world driving situations in a controlled environment.
Students learn emergency braking and skid control, how to control unintended oversteer and understeer and how to avoid accidents entirely. In some schools, students also spend time in the driver’s seat of an 18-wheeler and witness the detonation of an airbag.
Students are taught in their own cars, not specially prepared program vehicles, so that the skills they learn can be directly translated to their daily driving experiences. Tire Rack Street Survival challenges teenagers to understand how to control a vehicle, rather than just operate one.
Tire Rack Street Survival is committed to following state and local COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of students and instructors.