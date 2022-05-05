SEBRING — Many district schools will be busy in June and July with a variety of summer school classes, and for elementary students and parents there will be a session on avoiding the summer slide.
There will be three “Help Avoid the 2022 Summer Slide” sessions with parents and students invited to attend the session most convenient for them: 5:30-7 p.m. May 12 at Memorial and Lake Country elementary schools and May 19 at Park Elementary School.
Each event will feature activities and books. Families will make take-home resources for the summer. Books will be provided to elementary age students to read with families. Pizza and drinks will be provided.
Elementary summer school will be offered at the following locations: Park, Memorial, Woodlawn Elementary and Lake Country elementary schools.
Summer school is offered as an extension of the core curriculum in ELA (English language arts), math and science for those students that could benefit from an additional four weeks of instruction in kindergarten, first grade and second grade.
Each school identifies students that would benefit most for the additional instruction.
Third grade reading camp is offered to students who scored a Level 1 on the ELA Florida Standards Assessment and were not able to meet proficiency on an alternative assessment. This program is designed to provide more intensive support in ELA but also provides additional instruction in math and science.
Migrant summer school is offered for qualifying fourth and fifth graders.
Summer Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten will be offered at Memorial Elementary and Lake Country Elementary schools for students who qualify and have not yet attended a VPK program.
Also, there are summer programs for ESE students and credit recovery for middle and high school students.
The general summer school program is four weeks long, June 6-July 1.
The VPK program requires 300 hours of instruction and is in session from June 6 through July 28.
Extended School Year Services are determined by an IEP (individualized education program) team and can look different depending on the needs of the student, according to the district.