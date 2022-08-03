Western Wildfires

Sheriff’s Deputy Johnson stands at a burned home as search and rescue workers recover the remains of a McKinney Fire victim on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.

 NOAH BERGER/AP PHOTO

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California.

He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some clothes and his shower shoes. Unlike some others, he was told that he had escaped California’s largest fire of the year with his home still standing.

Recommended for you