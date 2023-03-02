BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida are keeping a watchful eye on a train car carrying 30,000 gallons (113,562 liters) of propane that tipped over in a derailment along the Gulf Coast.

The freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway derailed Tuesday in an industrial area near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, which is about 52 miles (82 kilometers) south of Tampa. Of the six cars that tipped over, five contained sheetrock, officials said.

Recommended for you