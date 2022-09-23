SEBRING — A Dinner Lake property owner filed a lawsuit against the City of Sebring and Duke Energy asserting that the city had no right to grant an easement over his property to Duke Energy.

Also, the property owner contends due to a City of Sebring fence, Duke Energy distribution easement and safety issues, there is no reasonable access to the property and a permit cannot be obtained to access the property from Sunniland Drive.

