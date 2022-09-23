SEBRING — A Dinner Lake property owner filed a lawsuit against the City of Sebring and Duke Energy asserting that the city had no right to grant an easement over his property to Duke Energy.
Also, the property owner contends due to a City of Sebring fence, Duke Energy distribution easement and safety issues, there is no reasonable access to the property and a permit cannot be obtained to access the property from Sunniland Drive.
The lawsuit was filed recently in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, by Douglas Bennett and Karla Bennett, as trustee of the Douglas Bennett and Karla Bennett revocable trust.
The Bennett property is north of Sunniland Drive, just west of the railroad tracks. A small section of the property is just west of the Sunniland railroad crossing. The city-owned substation property, to the west, is adjacent to the Bennett property.
The lawsuit complaint states this is an action against the City of Sebring for temporary and permanent injunctive relief. The City of Sebring’s fence and constructed structures in the street and roadway easements block and/or impede Bennett’s right to access and use the street and roadway.
The lawsuit includes a copy of a Feb. 24, 2021 email from County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to Sebring Building Official Greg Griffin.
Howerton reported that a in review of this property and access issue, there are several things that make this more complicated than a typical property requesting access.
Most importantly is the geometry in which the property abuts the right of way and the angles created by the existing CSX railroad. In this case, he said the driveway connection is partially on CSX right of way and would be entirely inside the railroad crossing safety devices.
Howerton further stated the complications are furthered by the existing utility boxes in the right of way, suggesting that the property owner negotiate a reasonable access easement solution with the property owner to the west (City of Sebring) to connect to a public roadway in a safe location.
“I understand there may be some utility conflicts to do this which may need to be relocated, presumably at the property owner’s expense,” he stated. He said the county will grant a driveway connection for the property in a location that is safe to do so.
The Bennetts are being represented by Mattie Harden Tondreault of Harden & Ball P.A., Lakeland.