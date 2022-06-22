AVON PARK — A proposed residential development could affect Marble Avenue, which is just north of the RaceWay convenience store at 1625 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park.
Boston Mining Company has three large parcels of land east of U.S. 27 near Marble Avenue.
Marble Avenue was owned by the county even though the City of Avon Park had annexed the property all around it, said Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson.
“The county wanted the city to take that road over, so we went through the process of doing that. From what I understand, it just got approved by the Board of County Commissioners so it should be technically in the hands of the city now,” he said.
As a side note, there is a developer that has purchased or has a purchasing agreement on the Boston Mining property that wants to put in a development, Anderson said.
One of the proposals for the development had Marble Avenue being closed off and another proposal doesn’t close the road, he said. Any proposal has to come before the City Council for approval. “There are any number of things that could happen,” he said.
The developer still has legal documents to turn into the city, Anderson noted. It will probably come before the council within the next three months.
The development group is tied to the same group that just built a similar development in south Sebring, he said. It is a mobile home park similar to a Crystal Lake Club situation.
The Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website shows three parcels owned by Boston Mining Company east of U.S. 27 in the vicinity of Lake Anoka, Lake Lelia and Lake Tulane.
Boston Mining owns 59.87 acres of grove land with the majority of the parcel north of South Lake Boulevard and a small section of the parcel between South Lake Boulevard and the western shore of Lake Lelia.
Boston Mining owns 6.45 acres of grove land just to the east of their large parcel, between Garrett Road and Lake Lelia.
Also, Boston Mining owns 9.77 acres of grove land north of their large parcel between Lake Anoka and Lake Tulane.