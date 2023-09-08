DeSantis Prosecutor

Suspended state attorney Monique Worrell from the Ninth Judicial Circuit answers a question at a press conference in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Worrell is suing Florida governor Ron DeSantis, filing a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to have the Florida Supreme Court overturn the suspension.

 JOE BURBANK/ORLANDO SENTINEL via AP

ORLANDO (AP) — A Florida state attorney whose suspension marks the second time Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed a top Democratic prosecutor from office because of policy differences is challenging the decision.

DeSantis failed to demonstrate that Monique Worrell was incompetent or neglected her duties when he suspended her last month, the former top prosecutor for metro Orlando said in a petition seeking to reverse the order. She filed the petition on Wednesday with the Supreme Court, where DeSantis appointees make up the majority.

