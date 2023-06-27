School Shooting Florida Deputy

Assistant State Attorney Kristen Gomes motions to the defendant as she gives her closing argument in the trial of former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy fled to safety during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, putting his own life ahead of the children he was charged with protecting and giving the gunman time to fatally shoot several victims, prosecutors told jurors Monday during closing arguments of his trial on child neglect charges.

Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson could have located and stopped Nikolas Cruz as he carried out his Feb. 14, 2018, attack inside the three-story 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but instead of opening a door, looking in a window or seeking information from fleeing students, he chose to take shelter next to an adjoining building, prosecutor Kristen Gomes told the jury. That prevented him from confronting Cruz before he reached the third floor, where six of Cruz’s 17 killings were committed.

