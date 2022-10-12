School Shooting-Florida

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is seated at the defense table for closing arguments in the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The lead prosecutor of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz made his final push Tuesday to persuade jurors to sentence him to death, telling them during his closing argument that the 2018 attack that killed 17 people was cold, calculated and meticulously planned and deserving of execution.

Mike Satz said Cruz “was hunting his victims” as he stalked a three-story classroom building at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for seven minutes, firing into some victims at close range and returning to some wounded victims as they lay helpless “to finish them off.”

Recommended for you