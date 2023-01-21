Prosecutor Suspended Florida

Andrew Warren, a Florida prosecutor suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, will remain out of office after a federal judge ruled that he does not have the power to reinstate the prosecutor.

 CHASITY MAYNARD/TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT via AP, FILE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by removing an elected state prosecutor, but that the federal courts lack the power to reinstate him.

In an order dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote that federal law prevents him from returning elected prosecutor Andrew Warren to office in a lawsuit that centered on state law.

