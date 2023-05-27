Indianapolis-Disturbance-Murder-Charges

In this 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial service for former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. Three people have been convicted in the death of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO, FILE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields were found guilty of murder and multiple counts of armed robbery, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday.

