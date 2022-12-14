SEBRING — Prosecutors have dropped attempted murder charges against Jatavian Holder, the man who allegedly gunned down another man in front of several witnesses at Veranda Breeze Apartments in July 2021.
Holder, who was to go on trial Dec. 5, instead walked free after prosecutors announced they were not going forward with their case against the convicted felon. Holder, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, could have been sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder charge.
The court file for Florida vs. Jatavian Holder now has the notation “nolle prosequi” after each charge, which translates to “not to wish to prosecute.”
In what detectives describe as a dramatic nighttime shooting, Holder, 21, allegedly shot Duran Nathanial Randolph in the stomach and legs several times. Though it was witnessed by several residents of the Veranda Breeze public housing project – including one of the alleged victims – prosecutors decided to drop the charges.
One reason may be Holder’s lawyer, Peter Brewer, exercised the speedy trial right, which limited how much time prosecutors had to bring the case to trial. The other reason, which could be linked to the speedy trial demand: difficulty in lining up witnesses willing to testify.
If so, it will not be the first time witnesses have refused to testify.
A man shot in the hip in Highway Park, for instance, has indicated to prosecutors that he does not want to participate in the trial of the man charged in his shooting. That trial is still pending. Witnesses in the Jimmy Ford murder case – including men injured in the shooting – also have spurned the idea of testifying.
According to Highlands County Prosecutor John Krohmholz, witnesses are vital to a successful prosecution.
“Unfortunately, we are faced with cases that have evidentiary complications,” Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun. “And one of those issues is the cooperation of witnesses.”
Kromholz would not comment on the Highlands Park case.
When asked about the Highlands Park case, Kromholz said he does not comment on pending cases. According to statements the witnesses – including the other man Holder targeted, but missed in the shooting – an armed Holder and another armed suspect approached Randolph and a witness sitting in a Lincoln Town Car.
The witnesses told police that Holder walked low to the ground and opened fire with a long rifle, hitting the Lincoln as the two victims sat inside the car. The witness yelled for Randolph to run, but Randolph was hit before he could get clear of the gunfire. His fellow victim ran behind the apartment building and suffered minor injuries, but Randolph was hit several times in the legs and abdomen.
Victims sometimes file a “victim waiver” which informs prosecutors that they do not want to proceed with charges, but that does not guarantee prosecution will be ended. Neither victim filed a waiver in the Holder case, but the victim in the Highlands Park shooting has done so.
Holder, 21, was convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm in September 2020 and in another case, for carrying a concealed weapon in August 2019, both felonies. He served a year in jail on each charge.