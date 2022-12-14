charges dropped

SEBRING — Prosecutors have dropped attempted murder charges against Jatavian Holder, the man who allegedly gunned down another man in front of several witnesses at Veranda Breeze Apartments in July 2021.

Holder, who was to go on trial Dec. 5, instead walked free after prosecutors announced they were not going forward with their case against the convicted felon. Holder, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, could have been sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder charge.

