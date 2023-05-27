and PHIL ATTINGER
The Highlands County Sheriff’s internal affairs probe into the alleged beating of a jail inmate by one of its corrections officers is also a criminal investigation.
Sheriff Paul Blackman put the corrections officer, Deputy David Villalobos, on administrative leave without pay pending the investigation’s findings. Villalobos is accused of beating 68-year-old Michael Gibbs after the inmate allegedly kicked the deputy in the Highlands County Jail on April 6.
“When we opened the initial investigation Villalobos was not put on administrative leave,” Blackman said. “Villalobos’ assignment was changed so that he had no contact with inmates. As the investigation continued … Villalobos was placed on administrative leave with no pay.”
The internal affairs probe into Villalobos’ actions will continue once Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz’s investigation ends.
“Once the criminal investigation has been completed the internal investigation will continue. His status will stay like this until we hear from the State Attorney’s Office,” Blackman said.
Kromholz, who has not confirmed the criminal investigation, also has decided not to formalize a battery charge against Gibbs, who was at first charged with battery on a law enforcement officer after the event.
“The case with the corrections officer was “No Billed” and (Gibbs) was not prosecuted because the facts and circumstances did not warrant a prosecution,” Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun last week.
The Highlands County Public Defender’s office – which represents Gibbs on other charges – subpoenaed the Sheriff’s Office for “all surveillance video and any and all incident reports related to the injuries sustained by Gibbs on April 6 while in the Highlands County Jail.”
The incident occurred the morning after Gibbs was arrested on trespassing and other charges. Villalobos brought him a morning meal around 5 a.m. Gibbs, who has a history of mental illness, allegedly kicked the deputy in the legs.
“Gibbs lay down on his back and intentionally used his legs to strike (the corrections deputy) in his right knee,” according to a report written by another deputy.
Villalobos “delivered multiple defensive strikes” towards Gibbs, who hit the deputy in the chest/throat and grabbed the deputy’s uniform shirt. When the deputy ordered Gibbs to let go of his uniform, the inmate allegedly refused. The deputy “delivered multiple strikes” in an attempt to get Gibbs to release his grip.
Kromholz said he had viewed the jail surveillance video. He would not comment on the videos.
“All pending criminal investigations are confidential,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office report should be in his office in the next five business days, the prosecutor said.
Gibbs was arrested the night before the jail event when an AdventHealth Sebring hospital supervisor called 911 and told dispatchers that Gibbs, who had been treated for a suspected heart attack, wouldn’t leave the hospital because he didn’t have a ride home.
When Sebring Police Officer Yosmany Pantoja arrived at the hospital, he saw Gibbs verbally abusing staff, Gibbs’ arrest affidavit states. He wrote up a trespass order and asked Gibbs to leave. Gibbs again refused, asking the officer to call an Uber ride-share car for him.
The officer ordered him off the property again, but Gibbs only walked around the outside of the hospital and returned, allegedly demanding to be treated for a heart attack or Alzheimer’s disease. Gibbs allegedly shoved the officer in the chest, then resisted the deputy’s attempts to handcuff him – but the deputy prevailed, the arrest report stated.
Gibbs was charged with trespassing after warning, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer and taken to jail.
On May 3, the Public Defender’s Office asked the court for an immediate neuro-psych evaluation for Gibbs, which tests cognitive and other abilities. The motion filed by Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker also is designed to ensure that Gibbs, who is still facing charges stemming from the hospital arrest, is competent to stand trial. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden signed the order appointing Dr. Tracey Henley to evaluate Gibbs.
Blackman has fired deputies after internal investigations determine they’ve used excessive force.
“We hold our deputies to a high standard of conduct, and expect them to treat everyone fairly, whether it is someone they just happen to meet during their duties or someone they have in custody,” Blackman told the Highlands News-Sun in January 2022. “When they don’t do that, we will hold them accountable.”