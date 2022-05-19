SEBRING — Highlands County prosecutors on Monday dropped an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against a man who allegedly pulled a .45 handgun on his wife.
Donovan George Litchmore, who also allegedly punched his wife in the face, was arrested April 15. On Monday, however, prosecutors suddenly announced they had “no-billed,” or dropped the charges against Litchfield. In fact, Litchfield was one of nine defendants who were let off the hook Monday.
Police arrest on probable cause; prosecutors drop charges if they don’t see enough evidence to prosecute the case, the assistant state attorney said Monday.
“No Bills are based on the reasoning that the State does not have sufficient evidence upon which to proceed,” Prosecutor John Kromholz said. Nine “no bills” is about average during a full arraignment docket, he said, which occurs a couple times each month.
That doesn’t mean those cases are forgotten. For instance, Sebring Police have taken notice that gunplay may be a little loose in some households. In the case of drug arrests, when informants might decide to become invisible, police may look for another chance to catch a defendant. Sometimes, police go back and investigate further to fulfill prosecutors’ needs.
“Further investigation by law enforcement and/or our State Attorney’s Office investigators can lead to filing charges later,” Kromholz said. “But no charges are filed until we can assert in good faith that the facts and evidence will support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.”
A good portion of “No Bills” are the result of a spouse or partner refusing to testify against their alleged abuser. Prosecutors can’t get a conviction unless they have a witness to take the stand.
“It does happen frequently with domestic violence cases,” Kromholz said. “Victims recant and drop charges, and there are rarely independent witnesses in those kinds of cases.”
Assistant State Attorney Christine Anne Pletcher did not give a reason for all of her Monday “No Bills” in the court records.
There were certainly two sides to the story in Litchmore’s case.
Donovan Litchmore and Katrara Litchmore, married for three years, got in an altercation after Katrara accused her husband of cheating. They both called the Sebring Police Department.
According to Donovan, his wife came into the bedroom and asked him to talk. As he lay on the bed, she became upset and allegedly pulled a black .38 from the dresser drawer and pointed it at him. As he tried to wrestle the gun from her, she allegedly fell into a living room window, breaking it. She then started to strike herself in the side of the face with an object.
Katrara told police that her husband suddenly pulled his silver .45 handgun from beneath his pillow and pointed it at her. He screamed for her to get out of the house. He then grabbed her by the arm and repeatedly punched her in the face.
When she ran into a bedroom closet, he went into his dresser and pulled the .38. Rather than her falling into the living room window, she told police that he pushed her into the living room window.
She could not say where he put the .45 away before he went for the .38 in the bedroom.
After hearing both sides, police arrested Donovan and charged him with domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.