SEBRING — An out-of-state real estate development group has protested the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s selection of another proposal for 209 Circle Park Drive.
The CRA purchased the property recently and received two proposals from its “request for proposal” seeking ideas for the utilization of the two-story building.
The CRA selection committee, which reviewed the two proposals, selected the proposal from Robert and Tiffany Cadzow, of Sebring, which called for an Irish pub on the ground floor with hotel rooms on the second floor.
The CRA Board, at its Monday meeting, was going to vote on approval of the selection committee’s recommendation, but the agenda item was pulled earlier in the morning.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the other party, Yan & Arp LLC, of Chicago, has filed a protest to the committee’s selection.
The process includes a five-day period to submit their grounds for the protest to the City of Sebring’s purchasing agent, he said. After that it will be reviewed by city staff and they will make a determination whether or not there are any grounds to the protest.
Leidel, who was part of the selection committee for the 209 Circle Park Drive property, said Yan & Arp proposed a fine dining experience steakhouse on the first floor, a pop-up shop and some type of laundromat idea, and apartments on the second floor.
“They had changed their restaurant idea three times, that gave us concern,” he said. “They are from out of town and changing the restaurant concept three times made the committee a little nervous that they really didn’t understand or know the market.”
The laundromat and the pop-up shop idea didn’t seem to be the best use for the downtown right now, Leidel said. Also, with the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property moving forward with about 50 residential units going in there, it didn’t seem like the best use for the upstairs space would be additional apartments.
“I know we have a real need for workforce housing in this area, but on the Circle, the boutique hotel idea [proposed by the Cadzows] seemed like a better use for that property,” he said.
Yan & Arp’s concept had things that were more “metropolitan” that would work in a bigger city, but not necessarily now in downtown Sebring, Leidel said.
There is a very interesting dynamic in what works on the Circle and what works a quarter mile down on north or south Ridgewood Drive, he said. There had been two steakhouses on the Circle that have not been successful, but Faded (a restaurant near the Post Office) down the street has been successful.
“You have to consider what is going to work in that area because you have parking concerns, you have pedestrian traffic, it is just a little bit different,” Leidel said.
Yan & Arp’s proposal states, “Our firm were founded by two first-generation immigrant women who are independently successful in their respective field of real estate development and risk management at international banks.’
Originally, they planned for an Italian restaurant, but revised their proposal stating, “Given the latest information of an Italian restaurant in 301 Galleria, our new all-American restaurant will be a business formal, classic steakhouse with a select seafood menu. It is designed to add a taste of savory sophistication and a nostalgic feel of the glorious 1940s and 50s.”
The Yan & Arp proposal included the following:
• A pop-up storefront to incubate local entrepreneurs and showcase local products.
• A high-end, mini laundry lounge for the tenants and the community.
• Five rental units on the second floor, fully rebuilt.
The Cadzows’ proposal notes that they are long-time residents of Sebring who truly have an interest in the success of the downtown and CRA district. Currently, they own and operate Faded Bistro & Bistro Garden at 420 N. Ridgewood Drive and Mon Cirque Wine Bar at 140 N. Commerce Ave. Combined they have over 40 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including 23 years in Sebring.
Sebring purchasing agent Lisa Osha said Tuesday that Yan & Arp has filed a notice of intent to protest. They have five business days to file their formal protest, which the city hasn’t received yet.