SEBRING — The one man in charge of visiting the homes of offenders and predators is Detective Luis Ramos. The Iraq war veteran – fit, friendly, and squared away, as they say in the military – says most of the offenders he monitors register properly.
“A good number of offenders stay out of trouble,” he said. “A small number make the rest of them look bad.”
He is easily recognizable in his Sheriff’s uniform with tactical vest, and sidearm, which he wears when visiting offenders and interviewing families in their homes. He also wears it to court when he testifies on his cases.
He is highly regarded in the child protection community. In February 2021, Offender Watch, a national organization, honored Ramos for “implementing policies and procedures well above the ordinary minimum requirements set forth by state laws so as to ensure the law enforcement community and citizens are made aware of offender movements, status and risks.”
Ramos told the Highlands News-Sun that he worries that a child will go missing and one of the dozens of offenders and predators he monitors also turns up missing. He worries that he won’t have an answer for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI, or other law enforcement agency if a child comes up missing.
Christopher Ray Queen, already serving 145 years for possessing a trove of child pornography, pled guilty last month to one count of attempted sexual battery of a child, one count of lewd molestation of a child under 12, and three counts of promoting sexual performance by a child. In exchange, prosecutors offered him 20 more years in prison, which will be tacked onto his original sentence to put his obligation to the citizens of Florida at 165 years.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave Daniel Meekins 30 years in prison followed by 30 years of probation in late March for repeatedly sexually molesting a child younger than 8 for years.
A jury found Timothy Hero, an Avon Park Winn-Dixie employee, guilty last month of molesting an intellectually impaired 12 year old in the employee men’s room. County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour sentenced Hero to more than 30 years in prison.
Ramos says he doesn’t make the rules.
“The Legislature requires them 48 hours to report changes in address and other things, we’re following their requirements,” Ramos said. “We also are required to monitor them at all times.”
Many in the public appreciate Ramos’ efforts to monitor sex offenders and sex predators who fail to register.
After the Sheriff’s Office posted news of his Offender Watch Award in February 2021, more than 50 people posted their appreciation for Ramos.
“Thank you for your work, it is definitely an ongoing problem. Award well-deserved,” one person posted on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.
“Congratulations, Mr. Ramos, sir. Thank you for your superb service,” another citizen posted.
“Congratulations, thank you for the work you do for our community,” wrote another.
Ramos says he loves his job.
“I love what I do,” he said. “I’m blessed to have this position.”