SEBRING — It’s that time of year. Budget time. Board of County Commissioners staff have been busy the last two months with meetings and planning for the upcoming fiscal budget.
Many people don’t know how the budget process works. A lot of different elements go into the county budget, and it might be hard to understand if you don’t have a background in accounting and are not familiar with organizational budgeting.
Local government is responsible for public education, law enforcement, road maintenance, parks, public health programs and more. One good way for people to get a solid understanding of a county government’s activities is to look at its budget.
To that end, Highlands County will hold three town hall meetings for the public to hear the budget presentation for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. These meetings allow the public to ask questions and participate in the budget process. All meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
- July 6: Sebring – The Highlands County Government Center board chambers, 600 S. Commerce Ave.
- July 7: Avon Park – Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main St.
- July 8: Lake Placid – Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27
The first budget presentation to the Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. Budget workshops, where commissioners review and discuss the budget in a meeting setting, are scheduled as follows:
The first workshop is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
The second workshop is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The best way for the public to participate in and influence the budget process at the county level is during these public workshops, which are held in the Board room at 600 S. Commerce Ave. Fiscal Year 21-22 begins Oct. 1.