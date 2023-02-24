SEBRING — Many citizens commented at Tuesday’s School Board of Highlands County meeting on the earlier discussion about an upcoming, out-of-state conference focused on the college readiness of African American students.
At the Feb. 14 meeting, the School Board approved the travel of three district administrators to Chicago in March for the College Board’s “A Dream Deferred” conference, but the approval was by a 3-2 vote with “no” votes from Board Members Nicole Radonski and Reese Martin.
According to the College Board, the conference is focused on the state of college readiness for African American students and provides a forum for sharing best practices, key data, and research to drive measurable actions to ensure access to opportunity.
At the School Board meeting earlier this week there was criticism of the board members who voted against staff attending the conference, while others voiced support for those board members.
Two board members were absent from the meeting – Jan Shoop and Reese Martin.
Highlands County NAACP President Angel Wiggins said she commended the educators who are going out of state to get the training so that there can be a “more diverse community and students who will be successful.”
“I was very hurt after watching the meeting on YouTube. Some of the statements from a few of the board members really tugged at my heartstrings,” she said. “As a community member, as a community leader, my expectations of this board is to be a little more open minded.
“Our children are diverse. This community is diverse and everyone deserves an opportunity to be successful.”
Reverend George Miller noted that at the last meeting District Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Danielle Erwin had the courage and conviction to say it is time to do something to take care of all of the children.
“The responses that I heard from at least two of the members of the School Board has left me feeling absolutely nothing but disappointed to the point that I don’t really know if there is a response,” Miller said. “Never again should we ever witness the racism and misogyny that we saw last week. You are now granted the opportunity to own up to it, learn from it and to never again dismiss the needs of our Black and our brown babies and sons and daughters and neighbors.”
Special Education advocate Linda Montalbano said she is grateful that two School Board members saw that it is not right to go to these kinds of workshops. She feels they are not established on what real history is. She said many of them are “making history up as they go along and it is promoting racism.”
“I don’t feel we should have to pay to send people out, with taxpayers’ money, to go to programs that are not established and we don’t know what they are teaching,” she said.
Parent Schyler Scott thanked Radonski for having “hard conversations and taking a hard road” and facing the fire that comes with following convictions.
Scott said she learned that Radonski had visited multiple schools on her own, spoken with many teachers, staff and parents of all races.
“I admire that you have kept your word to advocate for what is best for all students and for those employees and parents who are afraid to speak out publicly while they fear retaliation,” Scott said.
“Most recently, it has been discovered that the College Board, which is the host organization for the conference we have been discussing, has become quite political,” she said. “While this organization may provide some sound strategies, laced throughout its doctrine is divisive rhetoric and philosophy that would serve to undermine the outcomes of all students regardless of race.
“I understand any reservations to further partner with this organization. I encourage our board to explore other options.”
Sebring High teacher Danielle Pressley thanked Danielle Erwin and Sebring Principal Kim Ervin (who have advocated for the training sessions).
How many of the district’s children have benefitted from the College Board? Pressley asked.
“When we are talking about ‘woke’ find out what it means before you get up here and just run your mouth and spew more hatred,” Pressley said.
Parent Cedric Bullard said he is a confused and reasonably upset individual. Advanced Placement matters. If it didn’t matter he wouldn’t have had both of his children take Advanced Placement courses so they would be prepared for the next level.
He has heard all the rumblings about the College Board, he said.
Concerning teaching strategies, Bullard said he has been teaching 28 years in eight schools in five states.
“I have never used strategies specifically to one group of students and then a separate set of strategies to another group of students, unless it was based on their learning ability, not on their color,” he said.
At the end of the meeting, during the comments by the board members, Radonski said she realized what was discussed at the previous board meeting was going to be a sensitive topic.
“I did do my research and did work hard to share my heart,” she said. “I do want academic excellence for all of our students in Highlands County.
“I do want our district to work hard to instill a belief that every single child can accomplish what they set out to achieve through determination, through a hard work ethic, through a high respect for education and for those who work hard to educate them each day,” Radonski said.
As a high-impact educator, she said she worked hard to make sure that every single child in her classroom believed that themselves.
“I certainly never meant to send a message that our district would need to do something different in order to reach our African American community, that is actually why I spoke the way I did,” she said. “I believe that the conference, because it was geared toward the African American community, it was sending a message that we have to use different strategies.
“I don’t ever want to send the message to our children that based on your race we have to use a different strategy,” Radonski said.