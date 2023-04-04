Rep. Joel Rudman

TALLAHASSEE — Pointing to restrictions imposed in other states, Florida lawmakers Monday began moving forward with a proposal that would require legislative approval of extended public-health emergencies.

The Republican-controlled House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee voted 13-4 along almost straight party lines to back the bill (HB 1487), filed by Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican who is a physician. Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, joined Republicans in voting for the bill.

