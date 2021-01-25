SEBRING — Now is your chance to have a say about the Sebring CRA district, which includes downtown Sebring, as the Community Redevelopment Agency seeks public input during the development of an updated Master Plan.
The CRA has contracted with the S&ME firm, which is conducting the various processes in the plan update.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilmember Charlie Lowrance stressed that now is the time for the public to provide input with their ideas for the CRA district while the Master Plan is being updated.
The online public input page includes a quick survey to provide your feedback regarding the Community Redevelopment Areas in Downtown Sebring. The survey time period started Jan. 12 and will end May 29.
The public input page states, “Help us identify improvements and projects that you would like to see implemented within each of the City’s Community Redevelopment Areas.”
The link to a survey includes 14 questions including how often you go the CRA area and for what reasons and what would prompt you to visit the CRA area more often.
There is a link to a downloadable version of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Areas Map.
Also, there is a link to the previous CRA plan, which was completed in 2004.
The Open House date will be announced at a later date, the page notes, There will be a link to a summary of the meeting/open house provided on the page.
The public comment page for the Master Plan update is online at: smeinc.mysocialpinpoint.com/sebring-cra.
The projected timeline includes the following: Kick-off and review data in January, public involvement and data synthesis from January through March, plan update in April and May and CRA plan adoption in June.