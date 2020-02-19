AVON PARK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invites comments on the proposed plan for the Avon Park Army Airfield Formerly Used Defense Site in Okeechobee and Highlands counties.
The Army used the site during World War II to train pilots and air crews. The Army Corps of Engineers completed a remedial investigation/feasibility study and the recommendations are summarized in the proposed plan.
The Corps has completed a number of studies of the former Avon Park Army Airfield including a Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study, which was finalized in June 2018. The purpose of the Remedial Investigation was to determine what munitions and munitions constituents (the metals and explosives that comprise munitions) may be present in what locations and amounts.
The plan will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Avon Park Community Center. The remedial investigation/feasibility study and proposed plan are in the Okeechobee County Library and are posted online at www.saj.usace.army.mi/Avon Park.
The background of the plan states, beginning in 1942, the government acquired approximately 218,881 acres in Highlands, Okeechobee and Polk Counties in central Florida to establish the Avon Park Army Airfield. The Army used the site during World War II to train pilots and air crews.
The Army constructed over 500 buildings including dormitories, administrative offices, mess halls, chapels and related infrastructure such as roads and utilities. Several practice targets were constructed for crews flying B-26s and B-17s.
Two large areas were known as position firing courses. Targets were placed on the ground, and aircrews flew in an oval pattern around the targets to practice hitting the targets. Expended bullets do not present an explosive hazard. After the war ended, the military did not need the entire area.
The US Air Force maintained about 106,000 acres west of the Kissimmee River and currently uses it for the Avon Park Air Force Range. The military transferred the remaining 112,771.6 acres of land east of the Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County to other entities.
That land, along with a 1.04-acre area along Arbuckle Creek in Highlands County, comprises the formerly used defense site. The Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park encompasses a large portion of the former training area.
There is a potential risk from people encountering bomb fuzes within the Arbuckle Creek Fuze Disposal Area and no unacceptable risk in remaining lands, according to the summary of the proposed plan.
The next step in the federally mandated process the Corps follows is the proposed plan. It summarizes the Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study and presents recommendations and alternatives. Alternatives were developed and evaluated to address the risk associated with bomb fuzes within the Arbuckle Creek Fuze Disposal Area, and the preferred alternative is a removal action to search for and remove any remaining bomb fuzes within the 1.04-acre area.
No action is the preferred alternative for remaining lands.
For more information or to comment on the proposed plan email: FUDS.Florida@usace.army.mil, call (800) 710-5184 or write to US Army Corps of Engineers, PM-M (Frank Araico) 701 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Comments received or postmarked by April 17, 2020, will be accepted.