SEBRING — Public input is being sought now on the statewide civics education course standards, which are being reviewed by the Florida Department of Education.
Avon Park High School American Government and U.S. History teacher Shelly Davis Word is working as a teacher expert for the Highlands School District on the governor’s civics and government standards review.
Her role is to comment on behalf of practicing classroom teachers, Word said. All districts were asked to have teacher experts contribute.
“I see this as a way to make the standards more useful and less redundant for teacher planning purposes in support of the Florida Department of Education’s goal to prepare students to be active, informed citizens,” she said. “I hope people will take the time to comment so the revised standards reflect community values.”
The department began soliciting public input on the K-12 Civics and Government Standards this month.
Public input on the civics standards is encouraged through an online survey platform – the same tool used to generate nearly 100,000 public suggestions for the B.E.S.T. English Language Arts and Mathematics standards – accessible at floridacivicsreview.org/.
This online platform provides all stakeholders with open access to participate in the review process until Aug. 5, 2020. Stakeholders are required to provide user information before providing input.
On June 26, 2019, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 807, which amended Florida Statutes, requiring the Florida Department of Education to complete a review of the statewide civics education course standards by Dec. 31, 2020.
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran consulted with expert civics education organizations and other interested parties to complete the first step in this process, which was to review the required middle school civics education course instructional materials and test item specifications and make recommendations for improvements to these to the State Board of Education by Dec. 31, 2019.
The second step in the process requires Corcoran and the Department of Education to complete a thorough review of all K-12 civics education course standards and make recommendations for improvements to these to the State Board of Education by Dec. 31, 2020.