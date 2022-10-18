SEBRING — The Children’s Museum of the Highlands has been approved to hold a Pumpkin Patch Party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. There will be an approved state road closure (State Road 17) North Ridgewood Drive associated with this event as well as parking restrictions within the event area.
The following road closures and parking restrictions will be implemented for this event: Sunday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to North Mango Street. Parking restrictions will be implemented for all parking spaces along the closed road. All above road closure will be reopened by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.