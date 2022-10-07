Purdue-Student Killed

Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete addresses the media during a press conference following the murder of Purdue student Varun Manish Chheda, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at McCutcheon Hall in West Lafayette, Ind.

 ALEX MARTIN/JOURNAL & COURIER via AP

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student was arrested Wednesday in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room, authorities said.

Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis, Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said.

Recommended for you