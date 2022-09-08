China Latvia Estonia Diplomacy

FILE — Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022. Putin and Xi will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday, Sept. 7.

 ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO via AP, FILE

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet next week in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday, announcing a summit that could signal another step in warming ties between two powers that are increasingly facing off against the West.

The meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — a political, economic and security forum that China and Russia dominate — comes at delicate times for both leaders.

