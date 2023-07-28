Russia Ukraine War

People look as Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, center, and Yuriy Shchygol, head of State Special Communications Service, pose for a photo next to 1700 drones that are being sent to the frontline to be used against Russian forces, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. 

 LIBKOS/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said “hostilities have intensified significantly.”

Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded 17 months ago.

