Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Samara Region Governor Dmitry Azarov during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

 GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion by declaring martial law in four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions and setting the stage for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns throughout Russia. The drastic escalation appeared to be prompted by the threat of more stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization.

The order belies the Kremlin’s attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal, with the latest example the removal of civilian leaders, the installation of a military administration and a mass evacuation in Kherson.

