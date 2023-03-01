APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Northeast Front

Ukrainian servicemen of the Prince Roman the Great 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade fire a Soviet era Grad multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Grueling artillery battles have stepped up in recent weeks in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a strategic town on the eastern edge of Kharkiv province by the banks of the Oskil River as Russian attacks intensifying in a push to capture the entire industrial heartland known as the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and the Luhansk provinces.

 VADIM GHIRDA/AP PHOTO, FILE

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defenses.

The drones caused no injuries but raised questions about the Kremlin’s security more than a year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Recommended for you