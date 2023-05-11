While quails and their eggs are considered a delicacy, they also pack a lot of health benefits and are easy to raise.
Ashton Scott, of Avon Park, just began raising Coturnix quails this past year for meat and eggs. She started off with 10 quails and now she and her husband Cary have 50 birds and growing on their Bless This Mess Homestead near the Avon Park Bombing Range.
Scott said the Coturnix quail are easy to raise. Although the Scotts mostly use them for meat and eggs, this type of quail can also be used as training and hunting birds. They are full-grown at six weeks old and laying eggs. Their eggs take 17 to 18 days to hatch. Because of their size, the quails don’t take up as much space to raise as chickens.
Quail live for approximately three to six years, Scott said, depending on many factors. In addition to diseases, they have to fight off predators such as racoons, hawks and an occasional bobcat. Quails also reproduce quickly.
“Quails breed and mature faster than other birds,” Scott explained. “Their meat and eggs are smaller, but they pack a lot more protein.”
About three quail eggs are equivalent to a single chicken egg, Scott stated.
Some folks have even labeled them a “superfood.” According to webmd.com, quail eggs can boost a person’s immunity, support the respiratory system, promote healthy skin, improve sexual health, increase energy, balance cholesterol, cleanse the body, boost metabolism, improve eyesight. The eggs are allergen-free. They are naturally rich in vitamin A, D, B12, selenium, riboflavin, choline, iron and protein. They help with asthma, diabetes, and kidney stones. They are known to support the liver and the gallbladder.
Quail meat, like the eggs, is a complete food that also has vitamin A. It has three times more iron than chicken, according to webmd.com
After raising a few quails for the eggs, Scott decided to get into hatching the eggs to replenish her flock since the mature hens are mostly productive in the first two years, laying roughly around 300 eggs a year.
“I bought an incubator on Amazon” to help hatch the eggs, Scott said. She keeps the baby quails in a tote inside the house so they stay warm and safe away from the predators until they are large enough to be in the pens outside.
Scott also loves to teach her two children about raising quails as well as other farm life.
“They need to learn the value of a life, no matter how small it is,” Scott said.