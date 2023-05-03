While quails and their eggs are considered a delicacy, they also pack a lot of health benefits and are easy to raise.

Ashton Scott, of Avon Park, just began raising Coturnix quails this past year for meat and eggs. She started off with 10 quails and now she and her husband Cary have 50 birds and growing on their Bless This Mess Homestead near the Avon Park Bombing Range.

Recommended for you