SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County will be spreading lots of peace and love Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Highlands Quarters For A Cause “Peace” Auction at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave., when they do up the event hippie-style.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with a ‘60s hippie-style menu. The Aktion Club will be rockin’ it in the kitchen that night serving up a healthy dinner consisting of stir-fry vegetables over brown rice and fresh fruit parfaits for $6. The auction begins at 7 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to dress in tie-dye to be entered in the special raffle. There will be a prize given to the best dressed hippie. There will be tie-dye type rubber bracelets for sale for $2. Money raised will be used toward the cost of the Highlands Quarters For A Cause to become a 501.3c. The bracelet will count toward the “cause” special raffle ticket.
This month’s groovy auction benefits Aktion Club who is raising money to help local children and families during the holidays. The club will also have gift baskets to be given away in a drawing. Tickets will be sold at the event. Vendors will have table raffles and cash and carry items. Auction is for people 18 years and older.
For details, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438. Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities.