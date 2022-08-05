SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County will be spreading lots of peace and love Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Highlands Quarters For A Cause “Peace” Auction at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave., when they do up the event hippie-style.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a ‘60s hippie-style menu. The Aktion Club will be rockin’ it in the kitchen that night serving up a healthy dinner consisting of stir-fry vegetables over brown rice and fresh fruit parfaits for $6. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

