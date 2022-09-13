Patricia Villere attended a Quilt Guild meeting at the urging of a friend. Not interested in quilting, she intended to go to only the one. At that meeting, she was given supplies to make a quilt block. She sewed it and returned it at the next meeting, adding her finished block to everyone else’s in the bucket. And wouldn’t you know it, Villere won the raffle for the bucket of quilt blocks. The quilt she made from them is still on her bed. Thirty years later, she’s still quilting. Like so many others in the Highlands Quilt Guild, Villere was hooked.

Deb Martens, president of the Quilt Guild, has been quilting for 25 years. Don Scott, previously a fashion designer and tailor, has loved quilting ever since he first tried it.

