Patricia Villere attended a Quilt Guild meeting at the urging of a friend. Not interested in quilting, she intended to go to only the one. At that meeting, she was given supplies to make a quilt block. She sewed it and returned it at the next meeting, adding her finished block to everyone else’s in the bucket. And wouldn’t you know it, Villere won the raffle for the bucket of quilt blocks. The quilt she made from them is still on her bed. Thirty years later, she’s still quilting. Like so many others in the Highlands Quilt Guild, Villere was hooked.
Deb Martens, president of the Quilt Guild, has been quilting for 25 years. Don Scott, previously a fashion designer and tailor, has loved quilting ever since he first tried it.
He said, “It’s exciting. There are so many different approaches and chances for artistic expression.”
But it’s more than quilting. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, 16 members of the Highlands Quilt Guild came together to better the community. They spent the day making stuffed animals for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to give to children. The Guild always meets on a fifth Tuesday to work on community charity projects.
The Guild focuses its efforts on helping the local Highlands County community. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only beneficiary of the Guild’s skill and generosity. Guild members also make projects for the Children’s Advocacy Center, the women’s shelter, assisted living facilities, cancer centers, and pet beds for the Human Society. A special request can also be proposed for a Guild project.
Then there is Villere’s favorite donation to the community: veterans’ quilts. The Guild makes patriotic quilts for the veterans who take the Rotary Club-sponsored Freedom Flight to Washington D.C., as well as quilts for hospitalized veterans and those in hospice.
The Highlands Quilt Guild has been operating for 29 years. When Kaye Dail joined the Guild only a year ago, she says they welcomed her like family. Members enjoy camaraderie, learning new skills, trying new things, a creative outlet, and that “second set of eyes” to help work through a problem. “We have fun. Laughing is a very important part of being here,” said member Janice Maloney.
A highlight for the community is the upcoming Quilt Show and Crafts Fair on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, 2023. It will be held at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid. The $10 admission can be purchased at the door or from the Guild’s booth at the Lakeshore Mall’s pop-up market every second Saturday of the month.
An Opportunity Quilt, titled “Highlands Waves,” will be raffled at the show; the money going toward purchasing materials needed for community service projects, such as batting and fabric. The planning, cutting, sewing and quilting of this gorgeous quilt took months.
If you have even a passing interest in quilting or sewing, and want to make the community stronger, visit the Highlands Quilt Guild. You might just find a new favorite project.
Members of the Highlands Quilt Guild gather on the first Tuesday of each month starting at 9 a.m. to socialize and work on projects, either personal or Guild-related. This is followed by a business meeting at 1 p.m. The third Tuesday is a “Sit and Sew” day where members can choose to work on personal projects or to work on pre-planned Guild community service projects. The fifth Tuesday is devoted to community charity projects. For information about joining the Guild, all are welcome to visit on these days.
The Highlands Quilt Guild appreciates the Avon Park Christian Church for generously allowing them to hold their meetings at 1016 W Camphor St. in Avon Park.