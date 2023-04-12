Their names are Donny and Marie Keaney. As a youngster, Donny raced his 1955 Thunderbird and Marie raced boats since she was 17. They were married in 1961 in the Bronx, New York and they drove his Thunderbird to Mexico on their honeymoon. Today, the 1955 Thunderbird and her original racing boat “nests” in their retirement home in Sebring.
Now at 93 and 85 years of age, racing is a memory but they have a full and busy life celebrating holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas and Easter, decorating their home inside and out to celebrate the various seasons. Marie still has a deep love of the water and for the past 20-plus years has headed an Easter Bunny Sunday pontoon ride around Lake Josephine and the adjoining lakes, between Sebring and Lake Placid. The Keaneys live on a canal leading to the lake.
Easter Sunday was no different this year as Donny, Marie, neighbors Crystal Nickerson, Steve Blumenthal and the family of Gary and Connie Van Doren decorated their pontoons and jet skis with an Easter theme and message.
“We used to have over 20 boats but today the weather was iffy and many of our snowbird boaters have already headed north,” Marie said. However that did not stop the smaller contingent to travel the lakes and wave a “Happy Easter” to residents on their piers awaiting the paraders.
Marie wore her Bunny outfit as she led the parade on her pontoon. To her, the Easter Bunny is a symbol for fun. But more deeply “bunnies” are known for their abundant offspring and more so a true symbol of the abundant and everlasting life Christ offers to those who have faith in him and his Resurrection from the dead, celebrated Easter Sunday for thousands of years.
The Keaneys take Easter Sunday seriously. Their home as well as their pontoon are decorated with the theme of the season. However, when you get through the ribbons, the baskets full of colored eggs and candy, the chocolate covered treats, they want you to know that for all Christians Easter Sunday is the most special holy day of the year.
Marie summed up her wish. She decorated her home with an Easter theme and yearly leads the pontoon parade, as she puts it, “to hook the bunny with the Lord.”