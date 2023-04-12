Their names are Donny and Marie Keaney. As a youngster, Donny raced his 1955 Thunderbird and Marie raced boats since she was 17. They were married in 1961 in the Bronx, New York and they drove his Thunderbird to Mexico on their honeymoon. Today, the 1955 Thunderbird and her original racing boat “nests” in their retirement home in Sebring.

Now at 93 and 85 years of age, racing is a memory but they have a full and busy life celebrating holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas and Easter, decorating their home inside and out to celebrate the various seasons. Marie still has a deep love of the water and for the past 20-plus years has headed an Easter Bunny Sunday pontoon ride around Lake Josephine and the adjoining lakes, between Sebring and Lake Placid. The Keaneys live on a canal leading to the lake.

