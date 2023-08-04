Teachers returned to school on Wednesday and at Woodlawn Elementary in Sebring it was off to the races with The Amazing Race to kickoff the 2023-24 school year’s mission of student success.
Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jerry Lee Wright said the school’s staff was welcomed back with the annual “back to school meeting.”
Following the business matters in the morning, school staff were sent off on a spinoff of the reality television show, “The Amazing Race.”
Grade levels and school staff working together in teams were sent out on missions around town to different locations to find their next clue.
Teams synergized to accomplish missions, face roadblocks and detours, and to get to the coveted pit stop.
The teams scrambled to a number of locations including: The Children’s Museum of the Highlands, Sebring Fire Department, Dan Feathers (Bird Scooters), Dance Unlimited, Publix at Southgate, Lakeview Watersports and the pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park.
“There final clue told them to meet us at the First Church of Sebring and we had a catered lunch from Outback and Dee’s Place just to culminate our fun and kickoff our year and our Amazing Race theme,” Wright said.
Woodlawn is anticipating an enrollment between 750 and 800 students, he said. Based on the enrollment projection, the school is fully staffed.
The Woodlawn Elementary student orientation will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7. Other schools in the district will be hosting their student orientations as well. Families and caregivers will need to check their local schools for dates and times.