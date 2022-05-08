SEBRING — Nicole Radonski has filed to run for the District 5 seat on the School Board of Highlands County challenging incumbent Jill Compton Twist.
Randonski noted that she worked as a teacher for 17 years with the School Board of Highlands County.
She started working for the School District in the 2003-04 school year as a teacher at Fred Wild Elementary. After five years she transferred to Memorial Elementary and in January to 2013 she went to Hill-Gustat Middle School where she served as a language arts teacher until June 2015.
The past two years she has been a teacher with Florida Virtual School.
Randonski said she has a vested interest in the community having grown up in Highlands County and being a product of its schools.
Her mother, Carolyn Shoemaker, retired last year from Sebring High and her father, Jeff Shoemaker, will be retiring from Sebring High at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“We have lived in our school system,” she said. “I love our community; I love our kids and I just feel that now is the time I can make a positive impact on our community.”
After 17 years as an educator with the School district and then for the last two years outside the School District as a parent, she is seeing things from a different lens, Radonski said.
With her oldest daughter in middle school, she said, “It has given me a unique perspective on both ends.”
Compton Twist was an exceptional student education teacher at the Kindergarten Learning Center and resigned from her employment with the District when she became a Board member.
In 2014 she was one of six people who applied to be considered for appointment to the School Board seat vacated when Andy Tuck was appointed to State Education Commission by then governor Rick Scott.
Scott appointed Compton Twist to the School Board of Highlands County and soon after she won a five-way race to retain her seat on the Board. She was unopposed in 2018.
Thus far, in the District 1 School Board race, incumbent Isaac Durrance is being challenged by Jeremy Daugherty and in District 4, incumbent William “Bill” Brantley II has filed to run for reelection, but as yet has no challengers. He had no challengers in 2018.
The qualifying week is June 13-17 (noon to noon) for all statewide, multi-county, county and district candidates.
The School Board elections are non-partisan.
The Primary Election is Aug. 22 and the General Election is Nov. 8.