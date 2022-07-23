SEBRING — Highlands County School Board candidate Nicole Radonski will be speaking to the Highlands Tea Party this coming Tuesday evening. The daughter of Jeff and Carolyn Shoemaker, she has lived in Highlands County nearly all of her life.
Radonski herself is a product of the Highlands County school system – attending Woodlawn Elementary School, Sebring Middle School, and Sebring High School. She graduated from University of Florida with a master’s degree in interdisciplinary elementary education. Then returned home to begin her teaching career at Fred Wild Elementary School.
She taught for 17 years in the Highlands County School District and has spent the last two years working with Florida Virtual, as a second grade virtual educator.
As a school board candidate, Radonski says she believes her experience both inside and outside of the district has offered her a unique perspective, that she believes is valuable in being a voice for positive change. Her plan is to be an active presence in the schools and the community, in order to continue to build strong relationships and make well-informed decisions.
She married her high school sweetheart, Brian Radonski. They have two girls, Ashlyn, 13, and Logan 10. She is very active in her church, Bible Fellowship of Sebring.
“I want to be an honest voice at board meetings that is willing to speak up and take action when necessary.” She has a heart to serve and wants to be part of the solution.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive, behind the Sebring Walmart. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meetings beginning at 6 p.m.