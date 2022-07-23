SEBRING — Highlands County School Board candidate Nicole Radonski will be speaking to the Highlands Tea Party this coming Tuesday evening. The daughter of Jeff and Carolyn Shoemaker, she has lived in Highlands County nearly all of her life.

Radonski herself is a product of the Highlands County school system – attending Woodlawn Elementary School, Sebring Middle School, and Sebring High School. She graduated from University of Florida with a master’s degree in interdisciplinary elementary education. Then returned home to begin her teaching career at Fred Wild Elementary School.

