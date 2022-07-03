SEBRING — “Gotta let your kids live life, gotta let them see what America is truly about,” Michael Richardson, father of Briesyne, said as a slight drizzle of rain did not affect the colorful fireworks glaring into the air.
Earlier during the Sun N’ Lake Improvement District Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks on Friday evening, a storm gave out its own display of lightning and constant downpour of rain. It did not matter to the families at the event as their children enthusiastically made the best out of the rain.
Dylan Gilleo’s son, Carmelo, played in puddles under the downpour as families huddled under the entranceway to the Sun N’ Lake Community Center overhang.
“It’s only rain,” Gilleo said. “We actually come every year, showing the community our love.”
With food truck vendors serving kettle corn, hot dogs and the usual Independence Day comfort foods, guests braved the rain waiting in line, like Tammy Metts, along with her grandkids, holding paper plates of steak tacos, caramel corn, chicken quesadillas and lemonade bought from the food trucks on site.
Why brave the rain?
Metts jokingly said, “Feed ‘em and enjoy it!” She then laughed, “We’re in Florida. It rains every day.”
The rain continued until right before the 9 p.m. fireworks show and as the fireworks went off over a light drizzle, the crowds gathered around the lake with their own chairs or in a golf cart or in their vehicles parked alongside the field. The show went on and the fireworks launched to a successful 2022 Independence Day Celebration.
The fun will continue in Highlands County, with the Avon Park fireworks going off at 9 p.m. this evening at Donaldson Park. The park is at 109 E. Main St. Bring a lawn chair to sit in. The Avon Park fireworks are put on by the Jaycees.
The City of Sebring will light up the sky over Lake Jackson from 9-9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
Lake Placid Jaycees will put on a patriotic fireworks show on Lake June in Winter from 9-9:30 p.m. Monday. Free parking is available at Lake June Ball Fields and fireworks can be seen around the lake.