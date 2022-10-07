SEBRING — The rain from Hurricane Ian along with the previous heavy rains has led to issues with some septic systems and drainfields.
Sapp Environmental reports that it has seen an increase in calls the past two weeks due to the heavy rainfalls.
Homeowners can’t flush their toilets because the ground water is so saturated from the rains. The drainfields are underground and can only hold so much water, Sapp Environmental noted. Certain areas of the county have higher water levels.
The Avon Park septic dump location was closed Sept. 27, but reopened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. During that time the septic trucks had to go to Lakeland, which is more expensive with the added driving cost and time.
The septic service company said it put a hardship on everybody and now they are playing a lot of catchup.
Yilin Zhuang, University of Florida/IFAS Extension Central District regional specialized water resources agent, offers septic system care after the storm:
There are several issues that may arise for septic systems when hurricanes come. Hurricanes bring excessive rain, which can contribute to flooding and cause stress to your septic tank.
For septic systems that utilize a pump, a loss of power can impact the septic system depending on the duration of the power outage. If trees fall on your drainfield, this can also damage septic systems. The latter two scenarios are of least concern, the major concern regarding hurricanes and septic systems is flooding.
If you see standing water after a storm, this can be a concern and may mean the drainfield is impacted.
When the soil is saturated, it hinders the septic system’s ability to handle contaminants. A septic system’s job is to kill bacteria and it cannot do that when it has been compromised. Keep in mind, the standing water in your yard could be contaminated so make sure you disinfect your hands or any areas that came in contact with the water.
If the rest of your yard has dried after a few days but your drainfield is still wet, that is a concern.
To prevent further stress on an already compromised septic system, limit water use as much as you can until the yard has dried and the septic system has had time to recover. Ensure you do not pour excess water into your toilet or sink, which will just put more pressure on the septic system.
If your system is flooded, do not pump the septic tank. This can cause further issues and pumping after the drainfield and surrounding areas have dried will be more effective and healthier for the tank long term.
Don’t dig or compact the soil on your drainfield because it can further complicate the system.
Once water has receded, inspect your yard around the drainfield for erosion and replace sod or any landscaping that was compromised. This will help support the septic system.
If your area is flooded and you are on a septic tank and use a private well, do not drink the well water without testing it because it may be contaminated. The health department or a state certified water lab can test the water for you.
Do not work on your septic system yourself. Hire a professional. Tanks may contain toxic gases that can be dangerous.